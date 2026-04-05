Mahindra Last Mile Mobility retains leadership in electric CV space in FY26

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has continued to hold its position as India’s largest electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in FY26, marking the fourth consecutive year at the top of the segment. The company’s steady performance reflects the growing adoption of electric vehicles in last-mile transport across the country.

During the financial year, MLMML recorded over 1 lakh EV sales, becoming the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to reach this milestone within a single year. Its cumulative EV sales have now crossed 3.4 lakh units, indicating consistent growth over time.

The company maintains a strong foothold in the L5 category, where it holds a market share of 39.7 per cent. Its vehicles have together covered more than 6 billion kilometres, contributing to a reduction of roughly 240 kilo tonnes of carbon emissions.

In FY26, MLMML also introduced the Mahindra UDO, a new addition to its portfolio. The model brings features such as reverse throttle, a more aerodynamic design, and a claimed real-world range of up to 200 km.

The broader lineup includes products like the Treo range, Zor Grand, and e-Alfa, catering to both passenger and cargo requirements. With a mix of electric and conventional powertrains, the company continues to operate across multiple segments within the last-mile mobility space.

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