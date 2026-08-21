Mahindra Last Mile Mobility crosses 4 lakh EV sales milestone

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has crossed 4 lakh cumulative electric vehicle sales, becoming the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to reach the milestone. The company has also retained its position as India’s No. 1 electric commercial vehicle manufacturer for the fourth consecutive financial year.

The milestone comes as electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles continue to gain traction in the country’s last-mile transport sector. Mahindra said its electric vehicles have collectively covered more than 9 billion kilometres, helping avoid approximately 1.85 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The company’s electric portfolio includes the UDO, Treo range, Zor Grand, ZEO and e-Alfa, catering to both passenger and cargo transportation requirements. Mahindra says the growth of its EV business has been driven by a focus on making electric mobility financially viable for customers, alongside investments in products, financing, customer support and the wider ecosystem.

MLMML had recorded more than 1 lakh EV sales in FY26, becoming the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to cross that mark in a single financial year. Its cumulative sales at the end of FY26 stood at over 3.4 lakh units, before crossing the 4 lakh milestone in August 2026.

The company also maintains a strong presence in the L5 electric three-wheeler segment, where it held a 39.7 per cent market share. During FY26, Mahindra expanded its portfolio with the UDO, which features an aerodynamic design, reverse throttle and a claimed real-world range of up to 200 km.

Mahindra said the more than 9 billion electric kilometres covered by its vehicles are equivalent to the carbon absorption of over 8.3 million trees.

The company is now targeting 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2031. According to Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO, the 4 lakh milestone represents the livelihoods supported by electric mobility and reflects the growing acceptance of EVs among last-mile customers and businesses.

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