Mahindra expands truck and bus network with new dealership in Kolhapur

Mahindra has strengthened its commercial vehicle footprint in Maharashtra with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art 3S (sales, service and spares) dealership in Kolhapur. The facility, set up in partnership with M/s Mauli Trucking Pvt Ltd, spans 27,000 sq. ft and is equipped with six service bays, aimed at delivering faster turnaround and improved customer support.

The Kolhapur dealership is designed to cater to Mahindra’s entire truck and bus portfolio, including HCVs, ICVs, LCVs and buses. In addition to sales and service operations, the facility offers driver lodging, 24-hour breakdown assistance and AdBlue availability, ensuring comprehensive support for fleet operators.

Mahindra stated that the new outlet further strengthens its growing nationwide network. Combined with the SML network, the brand now has over 200 3S dealerships, more than 400 service touchpoints, 2000+ spares retailers and over 200 mobile service vans and workshops. This ecosystem is supported by 22 M-Parts Plaza outlets and a 24x7 multi-lingual helpline for real-time customer assistance.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vinod Sahay, President – Trucks, Buses & Construction Equipment, highlighted the company’s steady growth and future ambitions. Mahindra currently holds close to 7 per cent market share in trucks and buses, along with a 24 per cent share in the I&LCV bus segment. The company is targeting a market share of 10–12 per cent by FY31 and over 20 per cent by FY36.

Mahindra also emphasised its focus on customer-centric offerings. Its truck range, including the BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO and JAYO, comes with a dual service guarantee. This includes a promise to get vehicles back on the road within 48 hours or compensate customers ₹1000 per day, along with a 36-hour turnaround guarantee at workshops or a compensation of ₹3000 per day.

Additionally, Mahindra’s commercial vehicles are equipped with the iMAXX telematics system, offering features such as real-time tracking, geofencing, vehicle diagnostics and driver performance analytics. These technologies are aimed at improving fleet efficiency and reducing the overall cost of ownership.

With this new dealership in Kolhapur, Mahindra continues to expand its service reach and reinforce its position in India’s competitive commercial vehicle market, focusing on uptime, reliability and customer support.

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