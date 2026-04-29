Mahindra expands truck and bus footprint with new Chennai dealership

Mahindra & Mahindra has strengthened its commercial vehicle presence in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art truck and bus dealership in Chennai. The facility, operated by Sri Selvi Motors Pvt Ltd, is designed to enhance sales, service and support capabilities for the brand’s growing customer base in the region.

Spread across 43,000 sq ft, the new 3S (sales, service and spares) dealership features 12 service bays and is capable of handling over 15 vehicles per day. In addition to routine servicing, the outlet offers driver lodging, 24-hour breakdown assistance and AdBlue availability, ensuring comprehensive support for fleet operators and drivers alike.

The dealership will cater to Mahindra’s full commercial vehicle portfolio, including heavy, intermediate and light commercial vehicles, along with buses. This move comes as the company continues to build on strong growth momentum over the past four years, while also expanding its nationwide service and distribution network.

With this addition, Mahindra’s combined network, including its SML arm, now exceeds 200 3S dealerships and over 400 service touchpoints across India. The brand also supports customers through more than 2000 spares retailers, mobile service vans and 24x7 multilingual helpline assistance.

Mahindra’s truck range, including BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO and JAYO, continues to be backed by its dual service guarantee. This includes a promise of returning vehicles to operation within 48 hours or compensating customers with ₹1000 per day, along with a 36-hour workshop turnaround assurance or ₹3000 per day in case of delays.

The company is aiming to grow its market share in trucks and buses to 10 to 12 per cent by FY31, with longer-term ambitions of crossing 20 per cent by FY36, supported by continued network expansion and customer-focused initiatives.

Mahindra & Mahindra's commercial vehicles division showed steady growth in March 2026, selling 4,267 vehicles, up 13% year-on-year. Cargo sales rose 10% and passenger vehicles surged 15%. Year-to-date, total sales reached 31,464 units, reflecting a 15% increase over the previous year.

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