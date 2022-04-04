Mahindra Electric launches passenger, cargo variants of Alfa CNG three-wheeler

HT Auto
Mahindra Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and Alfa Load Plus come at a starting price of 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Lucknow).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 05:09 PM
The latest Mahindra CNG offerings will be available at all its dealerships in the country.
Mahindra Electric Mobility, part of Mahindra Group, on Monday launched the new Alfa CNG model in both passenger and cargo variants - Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and Alfa Load Plus - at a starting price of 2.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Lucknow).

The vehicles based on Mahindra Electric's three-wheeler Alfa brand will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking at the launch event, Mahindra Electric Mobility's CEO Suman Mishra said, “The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options, including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs." She added that with the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of the country, the new Alfa Cargo variants will have consumers make “huge savings".

In a separate development, Mahindra Electric, in February, partnered with a government organisation called Common Service Centres (CSC) in order to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in rural India. This association will offer a range of electric vehicles like the Treo and Alfa to customers in the rural market.

Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) appointed by CSC are facilitating a smoother operation by forming a connection between the customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The team will also help in spreading the awareness of the government initiatives in the villages.

Earlier this year, the company launched its electric three-wheeler Treo in Maharashtra for a price of 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). It is based on the NEMO Mobility platform that helps to remotely monitor vehicle range, geo-fence, track speed and location. It is powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery pack that is IP65-rated and can generate power of 8 kW and the highest torque of 42 Nm.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 05:49 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Electric
