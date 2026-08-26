Mahindra commercial EVs cross 4 lakh sales milestone

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited achieved a milestone by surpassing 4 lakh cumulative electric vehicle sales in India. The company has become the country’s first commercial vehicle manufacturer to cross the mark.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has crossed 4 lakh cumulative EV sales in India, becoming the first commercial vehicle maker to achieve this milestone, with plans for one million EVs by 2031

The electric three-wheelers and compact commercial vehicles continue to gain popularity in India’s last-mile mobility sector. According to Mahindra, its electric vehicles have collectively travelled more than 9 billion kilometres across passenger and cargo applications.

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The company estimates that its electric fleet has helped prevent around 1.85 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions over the distance covered so far. Mahindra equates this environmental benefit to the carbon absorption capacity of more than 8.3 million trees.

Lower operating costs and the potential to support customers’ daily earnings remain key factors driving adoption, along with environmental benefits. The company has further been strengthening financing options, customer support services and strategic partnerships for wider adoption.

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said,"4 lakh is not just a number for us; it is 4 lakh livelihoods we helped power every single day. This milestone belongs to the drivers and entrepreneurs who chose electric, and to the partners and teams who made electric mobility a practical choice for India’s last-mile economy. At Mahindra, our focus remains clear: build better products, strengthen the ecosystem and make electric mobility accessible for every last-mile customer."

Mahindra Electric Commercial Vehicle Portfolio

Mahindra offers a range of electric models, including the Treo family, UDO, Zor Grand, ZEO and e-Alfa. The portfolio caters to both passenger and cargo transportation requirements across the last-mile mobility segment. The company has continued to expand its electric range while simultaneously developing the wider ecosystem required to support electric commercial vehicle users. One of its recent additions is the UDO, which was introduced during FY26. The electric three-wheeler features an aerodynamic design and reverse throttle technology, with the company claiming it can deliver a real-world range of up to 200 km on a single charge.

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Mahindra EV Sales Milestones

Mahindra crossed the one lakh electric vehicle sales mark in a single financial year during FY26, becoming the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in India to achieve the milestone. By the end of FY26, the company’s cumulative EV sales had exceeded 3.4 lakh units. It subsequently crossed the 4 lakh mark in August 2026. Mahindra also claims a 39.7 per cent market share in India’s L5 electric three-wheeler segment.

Mahindra has set an ambitious target of putting 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2031. The company plans to continue investing in electric products, financing solutions, customer support and partnerships.

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