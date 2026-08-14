Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency

Indian automaker Mahindra Truck and Bus has unveiled the all-new Blazo i-Trk, introducing a new generation of intelligent heavy commercial vehicles in India. Developed around the company’s ‘Profit Ka Rocket’ philosophy, the new truck focuses on helping fleet owners and transporters earn more, improve vehicle utilisation and maintain greater control over their operations.

Mahindra has unveiled the Blazo i-Trk with a 320hp engine, up to 10% improved fuel efficiency, 48-hour uptime guarantee, iMaxx 2.0 connectivity and advanced service support for fleet operators

Additionally, the Blazo i-Trk combines a powertrain, connected vehicle technologies and an extensive service support ecosystem with key highlights including up to 10 per cent higher fuel efficiency and an industry-first 48-hour uptime guarantee, under which eligible customers can receive an assurance of ₹10,000 per day if the vehicle is not returned to operation within the committed timeframe.

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Mahindra Blazo i-Trk: Engine

Mahindra claims the truck can deliver up to 10 per cent better fuel efficiency, supported by a combination of hardware and software technologies designed to optimise fuel consumption. Additionally, the Blazo i-Trk range is powered by Mahindra’s 320 hp mPower engine, which is offered across the range. Not only that but the truck also features an AI-powered iFuelSmart auto-drive mode, a TurboMaxx turbocharger and an OptiFuel air compressor, among other efficiency-enhancing technologies. According to Mahindra, the cumulative benefits of these systems could result in additional savings of up to ₹15 lakh per truck over five years.

The company says these improvements are aimed at helping operators reduce running costs while extracting greater value from every litre of fuel.

Mahindra has also focused on improving driver comfort, recognising its role in maintaining productivity over extended journeys. The truck gets a Comfimaxx suspended seat, EzyCruise cruise control and a Bluetooth-enabled music system with a microphone for hands-free communication.

Mahindra Blazo i-Trk: Service

The company’s service ecosystem includes Mahindra Quick Service Points (mQSPs), positioned within 75 km on national highways and 50 km on state highways. Mahindra is also offering a parts supply guarantee covering 250 critical parts across its dealer network.

The third element of the Blazo i-Trk proposition is enhanced operational control. The truck introduces Mahindra’s next-generation iMaxx 2.0 connected vehicle platform, which provides fleet operators with real-time information and actionable insights.

The system offers features such as predictive diagnostics, driver behaviour monitoring, service management and vehicle intelligence through desktop and mobile interfaces. These capabilities are designed to help fleet owners monitor vehicles, identify potential issues and make informed decisions to improve operational efficiency.

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Mahindra Blazo i-Trk: Extended Warranty

Mahindra is also offering long-term mCare Annual Maintenance Contracts and Extended Warranty plans for the Blazo i-Trk. Customers can opt for six-year/six-lakh-kilometre or eight-year/eight-lakh-kilometre maintenance packages, while extended warranty coverage of up to 6,000-10,000 hours is available for tipper applications.

The Blazo i-Trk introduces Mahindra’s Intellicore design philosophy for its heavy commercial vehicle range. The approach combines functionality, professional intelligence and purpose-driven design across the exterior and interior.

The truck features a wide grille that reinforces its commanding road presence, complemented by full-size high-performance headlamps. Inside, the cabin has been designed as a driver-centric workspace, with an ergonomic layout intended to make controls and everyday functions easily accessible.

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