Mahindra aims to have 1.8 lakh units electric car production capacity in FY26

Mahindra is aiming to become a leading player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market by the end of this decade. In an attempt to reach that target, Mahindra is taking a multi-pronged approach. One of them is launching electric counterparts of all its passenger vehicles by 2030, while the other is ramping up the production capacity of its EVs to 1.8 lakh units by the end of FY26.

The homegrown auto giant has revealed that by the end of FY25, it is aiming to reach one lakh units of annual EV production capacity, and further expand it to another 80,000 units by the end of FY26. This strategy will see Mahindra producing about 10,000 units a month in the first year and 15,000 units a month in the second year.

Mahindra planning an EV offensive

Despite having the first-mover advantage in the Indian electric car market, Mahindra has lost that edge to its peers. Currently, it sells XUV400, which is the electric version of XUV 3XO. The automaker is now working on the XUV.e8, which is going to be the next electric SUV from the brand, slated to arrive in early 2025.

These two electric SUVs will be joined by the XUV.e9 coupe SUV in April 2025 and the BE.05 in October 2025. Mahindra has already revealed that it will launch electric SUVs with nomenclatures like the BE.05, BE.05 Rall-E, BE.07, and the BE.09. Apart from that, Mahindra is also planning to introduce pure electric versions of the Scorpio, Bolero and Thar by 2030.

As part of its larger product strategy, Mahindra is not only focusing on the Indian market but also aiming to grab a sizeable share of the global electric vehicle market. The OEM has revealed that its made-in-India electric SUVs will be exported to international markets as well. These electric cars will be built in both RHD and LHD versions.

