Maharashtra Tops PV Sales In Q1 FY26, Uttar Pradesh Highest In Two Wheeler Chart: Siam

Maharashtra tops PV sales in Q1 FY26, Uttar Pradesh highest in two-wheeler chart

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Sept 2025, 10:59 am
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released data showing that Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the two dominant states, in terms of passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales, respectively.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released data showing that Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the two dominant states, in terms of passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales, respectively. (AFP)
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released data showing that Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the two dominant states, in terms of passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales, respectively.
Despite the slowdown in sales in the Indian automobile market due to various factors, in the first quarter of FY26, the country registered 60 lakh vehicles across all categories. According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body of automobile manufacturers in the country, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were the dominant states in terms of sales across different categories. Both these two states drove significant chunks of national sales volumes.

Maharashtra topped passenger vehicle sales chart

In Q1 of FY26, 10.12 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in the country. These include both the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered and electric vehicles. The western zone of India led the passenger vehicle sales with 3.21 lakh units recorded. State-wise, Maharashtra recorded the highest passenger vehicle sales in India during the first quarter of the current financial year. The state registered 1.19 lakh units of passenger vehicles between April and June this year.

During Q1 of FY26, Maharashtra accounted for 11.8 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh was in second position with 11.3 per cent share of the pie. During the same period, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana accounted for 7.6 per cent, 7.2 per cent and 6.8 per cent of total PV sales in the country, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh led two-wheeler sales chart

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, between April and June 2025, a total of 46.75 lakh units of two-wheelers were sold in India. These include both the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered and electric vehicles. Just like the passenger vehicle segment, in the two-wheeler sales too, the western zone led the sales chart with 14.19 lakh units registered.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest two-wheeler sales with 8.18 lakh units registered between April and June 2025, which translated to 17.5 per cent of total two-wheeler sales in the country. It was followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. In the total sales pie, Maharashtra accounted for 10.3 per cent, while Tamil Nadu contributed 7.3 per cent. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 6.9 per cent and 6.4 per cent of the total two-wheeler sales in the country during the aforementioned period.

First Published Date: 01 Sept 2025, 10:59 am IST
TAGS: SIAM Indian auto industry

