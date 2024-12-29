Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maharashtra To Deploy Radar Equipped Vehicles For Enhanced Traffic Violation Detection

Maharashtra to deploy radar-equipped vehicles for enhanced traffic violation detection

By: PTI
Updated on: 29 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM
The new initiative aims to greatly improve the efficiency of issuing e-challans and enhance road safety enforcement across Maharashtra. (PTI)

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) will procure interceptor vehicles equipped with radar systems capable of detecting multiple traffic violations simultaneously, officials said on Friday.

The deployment of such radar-mounted interceptor vehicles, which will be the first for any state in the country, is expected to significantly increase the number of e-challans issued by flying squads of Regional Transport Offices (RTO), in turn improving enforcement efficiency, they said.

Also Read : NHAI starts pilot project to prevent road accidents on national highways. Know more

The radar-based system will be installed on 96 interceptor vehicles, the majority of which arrived about a month ago and are awaiting fitment, and will then be handed over to RTO flying squads, the officials said. While 69 Mahindra-made interceptor vehicles have been delivered and are awaiting installation of the new system, procurement of 27 more is in process. This procurement comes after MMVD introduced 187 AI-powered laser speed gun mounted interceptor vehicles earlier this year using road safety fund.

"While the current speed gun system allows flying squads to issue 10-12 e-challans per hour, the radar-based system will take this to 800-900 e-challans per hour. The radar system will capture vehicle speed and photographs, allowing for detection of multiple offences without stopping vehicles," said Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar. "The system will target violations such as speeding, lane cutting, triple-seat riding, helmetless two-wheeler riding, over-dimensional vehicles, and driving without seat belts. Interceptor vehicles will be strategically parked in high-violation areas for effective enforcement," he added.

The MMVD has placed an order with Ashoka Buildcon's IT wing for installation of the radar system, which is expected to arrive in 2025, other officials added. Each interceptor vehicle procured through GM (government marketplace) portal costs 12-13 lakh, and after installation of the radar system, the cost will rise to around 16 lakh, a senior official said, adding the agreement includes five years of comprehensive maintenance of the system.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car removed after rainfall improves air quality

The radar-based system will also come up with Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which includes PCs, laptops and other equipment, enabling RTO inspectors to generate e-challans immediately using the images and details received through the system, the official said.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST
