Maharashtra & Kerala to see heavy rainfall. Quick tips for safe driving in rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain will lash several states including Maharashtra and Kerala on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur. Besides Maharashtra and Kerala expecting heavy rainfall today, several states across India have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days. Delhi and Gujarat too seen such heavy rainfalls in the last few days, which resulted in water-logging in various areas, leading to traffic congestion.

Waterlogging and traffic congestion leading to commuters' woes is a common problem in various regions across India during monsoon and after heavy rainfall. Especially the urban areas see such issues. During such a condition, while the commuters face challenges, their vehicles too face difficulties in tackling the situations.

Here are five quick tips for keeping your car monsoon-ready and driving safely in rainy conditions.