Maharashtra & Kerala to see heavy rainfall. Quick tips for safe driving in rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain will lash several states including Maharashtra and Kerala on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satar, and Kolhapur. Besides Maharashtra and Kerala expecting heavy rainfall today, several states across India have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days. Delhi and Gujarat too seen such heavy rainfalls in the last few days, which resulted in water-logging in various areas, leading to traffic congestion.
Waterlogging and traffic congestion leading to commuters' woes is a common problem in various regions across India during monsoon and after heavy rainfall. Especially the urban areas see such issues. During such a condition, while the commuters face challenges, their vehicles too face difficulties in tackling the situations.
Here are five quick tips for keeping your car monsoon-ready and driving safely in rainy conditions.
The windshield wiper blades play a crucial role in ensuring clear visibility during driving in rain. The worn-out wiper blades can impact the performance of the system adversely, hampering the visibility. Worn-out wiper blades can leave smudges and streaks on the windshield and most importantly, obstruct your vision, which may result in difficulties in driving. Hence, it is always recommended to check and replace the wiper blades if they are worn out.
While we tend to focus on the aesthetics and features of a car, tyres are often neglected despite playing a crucial role in keeping the vehicle safe. Having proper tread depth and being inflated with correct air pressure is a must to make sure the car drives safely and soundly. Make sure to examine the tread depth regularly to ensure they meet the minimum required. Also, inflate the tyres with OEM recommended air pressure. Underinflated tyres can affect handling and increase the risk of hydroplaning.
Optimum visibility is a key requirement for driving safely on roads, especially during rain when visibility drops compared to normal times. Headlights, indicators, and fog lamps are there for a reason. While some lights help you to see, some are meant to make yourself visible to others. Use the headlight, indicators and fog lamps judiciously to see the road ahead and also to make yourself visible to other drivers on the road in heavy rainy conditions.
Make sure to examine all the brakes of the vehicle periodically. Brakes are one of the lifesaver components of a vehicle. During the rainy season, driving on slippery roads can be tricky. To ensure safety, make sure to examine the braking system periodically and maintain it properly. Check brake fluid levels and top them up if needed. Also examine the brake lines and rotors for wear, corrosion and damage.
Driving fast is fun, but could be dangerous, especially in rainy conditions when roads are slippery and chances of hydroplaning are higher. Hence, drive light foot. Don't overspeed and drive at a speed that you can control in case any sudden need for braking emerges.