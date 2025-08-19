⁠Maharashtra govt. planning amnesty scheme to settle over 2,500 crore pending transport fines

The Maharashtra government is planning to roll out an amnesty scheme, allowing vehicle owners to settle long-pending transport fines with a one-time settlement (OTS). The move aims to reduce the outstanding traffic fines across Maharashtra, which have surpassed ₹2,500 crore, of which over ₹1,000 crore are in Mumbai itself.

The move aims to reduce the outstanding traffic fines across Maharashtra, which have surpassed ₹ 2,500 crore, of which over ₹ 1,000 crore are in Mumbai itself.

One-Time Settlement Scheme For Defaulters

Recent reports suggest the proposal is actively under consideration and will help the state generate much-needed revenue. Official data suggests Mumbai has accumulated nearly ₹1,817 crore in unpaid e-challan fines, of which only ₹817 crore has been recovered so far. With over ₹1,000 crore in dues still pending, the authorities are now looking at alternative methods to recover the same.

Also Read : India introduces stricter traffic fines: Higher penalties and tougher rules from March 1

75% Waiver Proposed For Two & Three-Wheeler Owners

The government could allow a substantial waiver of pending dues under the one-time settlement scheme for small vehicle categories. Reports state that two-wheeler and three-wheeler owners may be allowed to settle dues by paying just 25 per cent of the total pending amount, thereby waiving 75 per cent of the fine. The scheme could also incentivise violators who clear fines within 15 days of issuance by 50 per cent, to encourage prompt compliance. The scheme also aims to incentivise timely payments in the future.

In contrast, violators of luxury vehicles could receive smaller waivers. The recent reports suggest a tiered structure is being considered based on vehicle type and value, to ensure fairness and maximise recovery.

The government previously rolled out other ways to recover pending dues from violators. The Lok Adalats set up earlier this year offered up to 50 per cent relief but had limited participation from the masses. The new OTS would appeal to a wider base, allowing relief to the citizens as well. That said, there’s no word on when the scheme will come into effect, but the amnesty scheme is expected to arrive in the coming months once approved.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: