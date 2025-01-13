Traffic plan for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj: Diversions, parking details for devotees

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, which begins Monday.

As per a release issued from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the plan includes designated traffic diversions and parking arrangements for vehicles entering the Mela area.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

Vehicles from Jaunpur will be parked here and the devotees will walk via the Old GT Road to enter the Mela region.

Provision for vehicles coming from Varanasi have been made at Mahua Bagh Police Station Jhusi Parking (Akhada Parking), Saraswati Parking, Jhusi Railway Station, Nageshwar Temple Parking, Gyan Ganga Ghat, Chatnagar Parking and Shiv Mandir Ustapur, Mahmoodabad Parking.

Vehicles from Varanasi will be parked here and the devotees will walk through Chatnagar Road to enter the Mela region.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Mirzapur will be parked at Devrakh Uparhar Parking, Northern/Southern, Tent City Parking, Omex City Parking, Gaziya Parking, and Northern/Southern.

Vehicles from Mirzapur will be parked here and the pilgrims will walk via Arail Bandh Road to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot will be parked at Navprayagam Parking, (Eastern/Western/Expansion), Agricultural Institute Parking, (Yamuna Patti), Mahewa Purab/Paschim Parking and Meerkhpur Kachar Parking.

Vehicles from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot will be parked here and the devotees will walk via Old Rewa Road and New Rewa Road through Arail Bandh to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Kanpur-Kausambi will be parked at the following parking lots:- Kali Extension Plot No. 17 Parking- Allahabad Degree College Ground Parking- Dadhikando Ground Parking

Vehicles from Kanpur-Kausambi will be parked here and the devotees will walk via GT Jawahar Chauraha and Kali Marg to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Lucknow-Pratapgarh will be parked at the following sites: Gangeshwar Mahadev Kachar Parking, Nagvasuki Parking, Bakshi Bandh Kachar Parking, Bada Bagda Parking, IERT Parking, Northern/Southern.

Vehicles from Lucknow-Pratapgarh will be parked here and the pilgrims will walk via Nawas Ki Marg to enter the Mela region.

Vehicles coming from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh will be parked at Shiv Baba Parking.

Vehicles from Ayodhya-Pratapgarh will be parked here and the devotees will walk via Sangam Lower Marg to enter the Mela region.

Entry route to Sangam: Devotees/bathers will enter from GT Jawahar, go to Kali Road, use the Kali Ramp, and walk via the Sangam Upper Route to reach Sangam.

Exit route from Sangam: Devotees will exit through the Akshayvat route, and follow the Interlocking Return Route via Triveni Marg to return to their destinations.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, with major bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

