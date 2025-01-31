Maha Kumbh 2025: Fresh traffic advisory issued to control massive rush

Prayagraj Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory for all pilgrims arriving at the Maha Kumbh 2025 gathering in their own vehicles. The massive gathering in Praygraj, formerly Allahabad, has witnessed millions of devotees throng the Sangam, confluence of River Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, to take holy dip. The recent stampede on the morning of January 29 during the Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya led the authorities to revise traffic rule and other guidelines to avoid further incidents.

The new traffic advisory issued by Prayagraj Police has debunked earlier reports that no four-wheelers will be allowed to enter the city till February 4, a day after the next holy dip of Vasant Panchami on February 3. However, Ravindra Kumar Mandar, District Magistrate of Prayagraj, clarified that there will be no restrictions on entry of vehicles on on January 31, February 1 and February 4. Mandar also said that traffic diversions will be in place on February 2 and 3 ahead of the next holy dip on Monday.

Entry of vehicles in Prayagraj banned till February 4? DM clarifies

On Thursday, reports on several media platforms said that authorities in Prayagraj have revised rules and guidelines for Maha Kumbh 2025 to help smoother movement of pilgrims. The new guidelines included ban on entry of outside vehicles in Prayagraj till next Tuesday. Mandar clarified, "A news is viral on social media that the entry of vehicles in Prayagraj will be restricted till February 4. This news is completely baseless. The divergent scheme was implemented only for the peak day of Mauni Amavasya. Now, almost all the devotees are returning and the scheme of divergence is being removed by the police. We have instructed the police to remove the barricades. There is a very different process of entry of vehicles into the Mela Kshetra, Mela officials and DIG will inform everyone about it. There is no restriction on the vehicles in the Commissionerate area..," he said.

The government of Uttar Pradesh is preparing to manage significant traffic congestion as it prepares to host the Maha Kumbh 2025 pilgrimage, commencing on January 13 in Prayagraj. To ensure a smooth traffic flow throughout the seven-week event, the administration has developed a comprehensive plan that includes the deployment of electric buses and FASTag-enabled parking solutions. The state anticipates an influx of approximately 400 million devotees and around 2.5 million vehicles in the city during the Maha Kumbh. Additionally, the administration has released a traffic advisory for visitors, detailing recommended routes to avoid, designated parking areas, and other essential traffic regulations.

