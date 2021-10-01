Magnite SUV gets over 65,000 bookings, continues to power Nissan in September

Nissan Motor India on Friday reported a figure of 2,816 units in domestic wholesale in the month of September. This figure includes vehicles offered under both Nissan and Datsun range. A bulk of the credit may once again be due to Magnite SUV which has now received over 65,000 bookings.

Nissan Magnite was first launched towards the end of 2020 and remains the most significant product in the overall portfolio of the company here. Little surprise then that the domestic wholesale figure is a 261% rise from figures in September of 2020.

Exports too have seen a big jump for Nissan Motor India with 5,900 units being sent out last month. Just 211 units had been exported in the same month of 2020.

While the company continues to remain cautious, Rakesh Srivastava, MD at Nissan Motor India, has a positive outlook for the festive period. “Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings," he said. “The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the Magnite SUV."