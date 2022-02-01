Magnite continues to add wind to Nissan India sails in January. Check sales show

The Magnite has been powering Nissan in India since its launch here back in late 2020.

Nissan India on Tuesday once again credited the performance of Magnite sub-compact SUV for the overall sales showing in the month of January when the company had wholesales of 4,250 vehicles. This is a slight growth over 4,021 vehicle sales in January of last year.

The Magnite has been powering Nissan in India since its launch here back in late 2020.

The vehicle is now also being exported to 15 international markets in the SAARC and African region.

Nissan had long been confined to the absolute sidelines of the Indian car market with products like Terrano, Kicks and Sunny failing to impress. But the launch of Magnite has been a rescue act of sorts for the company here. Production at the Chennai facility has surpassed 42,000 mark and Nissan says that around 31% of bookings for the model is coming in through digital eco system.

(Also read | Tata Motors sales | MG Motor sales | Skoda sales | Bajaj Auto sales

Maruti Suzuki sales)

Nissan also claims it has been working on sales and post-sales service network in the country which could have also helped Magnite's cause. The fact that Magnite is also offered in a subscription=based model adds to the acquisition options available.

Apart from Magnite, Nissan India currently also offers Kicks and GT-R while selling models under the Datsun brand.

First Published Date: