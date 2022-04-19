Madhya Pradesh to organize car and bike rally ahead of 'Auto Show 2022'

The Madhya Pradesh Auto Show 2022 is scheduled to take place between April 28 and 30.

Madhya Pradesh government is scheduled to organize the 'Super Car & Super Bike Rally' on 24th April in Indore ahead of 'Auto Show 2022', which is to be held at the end of this month.

The rally will be flagged off from Nehru Stadium and will make its way through Vijay Nagar, culminating at the Super Corridor Square in Indore, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The rally will be a curtain-raiser to the pioneering edition of 'Madhya Pradesh Auto Show 2022' scheduled to take place between 28th and 30th April 2022, at the Super Corridor Square near Indore Airport & at NATRAX, Madhya Pradesh.

(Also read | Beijing Auto Show postponed indefinitely due to rising Covid-19 cases)

The event will be hosted jointly by the Madhya Pradesh Government, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India.

The rally will showcase high-performance cars and bikes, and promote the cutting-edge engineering brilliance of the automobile sector in India, the statement said.

First Published Date: