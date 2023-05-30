Lucknow airport introduces FASTag solution in automated parking system

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), Lucknow has scaled up its automated car parking system with the introduction of FASTag solution in association with ICICI Bank from Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Lucknow airport said in a statement here.

The airport is introducing this upgraded solution to its parking system for passengers, visitors who come to see off their family members, guests and those coming to the airport for meetings and parking their vehicles in the designated parking lot. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India.

Sharing information on the contactless technology, the Lucknow Airport spokesperson said, "To facilitate quick movement, the airport has designated a lane each at entry and exit for passengers using the FASTag option. With FASTag, movement of vehicles will be fast and it will reduce the time for passengers waiting to enter/exit the airport, thus helping save on time and fuel."

Speaking on the launch, Niraj Tralshawala, Product Head – Payment Solutions & Consumer Finance, ICICI Bank, said, "This facility will provide users with a seamless experience, reducing cash dependency and saving their time. ICICI Bank has pioneered the usage of FASTag for payments at various national and state highway toll plazas and parking at airports, malls, business hubs and at tech parks across the country."

