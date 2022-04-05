Lotus Eletre electric SUV holds the key for success of other sports cars

The Eletre is the first-ever all-electric model from Lotus and offers 600 hp with a zero to 100 kmph sprint time of under three seconds.

Lotus Eletre was showcased in all its glory to the world last week and claims to be a capable electric SUV offering that will drive the sports car brand into the future with dogged - and charged up - determination. But while Lotus is hoping for the Eletre to succeed for its own good, its fortunes may well be linked to the faith of future sports car models from the British brand.

The Eletre is the first-ever all-electric model from Lotus and offers 600 hp with a zero to 100 kmph sprint time of under three seconds. Touted as a vehicle with the most aerodynamics package on any production SUV, it has a top speed of 260 kmph. But while racing ahead is imbibed in its genetics, how it fares in the real world markets could well determine the future course of action for Lotus. Lotus boss Matt Windle recently told Top Gear that if the Eletre sells in good numbers, the company would have the cash to invest in other sports models.

The production of Eletre is still a fair distance from full capacity but Lotus eants to sell thousands of units of the EV in order to deem it as a success. It is also crucial to meet defined numbers to let Lotus come out of its present situation of financial stress. It won't be easy. After all, Lotus sold all of around 2,000 units the world over in all of 2021. And this was its best year in terms of sales in more than a decade.

But while it may not be easy, it is not entirely impossible.

SUVs are the preferred body type in a world fast moving towards electric mobility. Lamborghini moved away from its usual path to come up with the Urus and the SUV - even though not electric - has been a rousing success story. Ferrari too is now looking to put the final touches on its first-ever SUV.

The electric Eletre sure has the body type and the performance credentials to appeal to Lotus buyers but perhaps more important is how its faring manages to define the path for existing and future models from the brand.

