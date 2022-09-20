HT Auto
Looking for VIP number plates in Maharashtra? Get ready to pay more soon

The price to buy a VIP number plate in Maharashtra will be significantly hiked once a draft notification on this gets nod. In certain cases, the new rates could cost more than the price of the vehicle itself.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2022, 14:28 PM
Fancy VIP number plates are all set to cost more for customers in Maharashtra. The state's transport department has recently issued a draft notification regarding this. It says that going for a VIP number plate in Maharashtra will cost anything between 5 lakh and 1 lakh when the notification is approved and the new rule is implemented. Currently it costs about 3 lakh to get a VIP number plate for a four-wheeler in Maharashtra. The existing fee structure for these VIP number plates has been effective from May, 10 years ago.

According to the draft notification issued by Maharashtra transport department, number plates ending with the number '0001' will have a proposed fee of 5 lakh for four-wheelers. The rate could go up in placed like Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur and Nashik. According to the notification, owners will have to shell out 6 lakh instead of existing 4 lakh for four-wheeler vehicles. If a two-wheeler or three-wheeler owner opts for such a VIP number, the fee will be 1 lakh instead of 50,000 charged currently.

The hike in fee will also be higher if the number is unavailable in an ongoing series for that particular type of vehicle. The draft notification says that the 'three time basic fees' for four-wheelers will be 15 lakh and 3 lakh for two and three wheelers, in case the '0001' registration number. Hence, an out of series VIP number will cost 18 lakh, which incidentally is the cost of several new cars in the mid-segment.

For the first time, the draft notification also allows customers to transfer a VIP number to their immediate relations, which include spouse, son and daughter. This facility is not allowed currently. 

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), bought an ultra-luxury Rolls Royce hatchback costing 13.14 crore. His company shelled out 12 lakh to get a VIP number plate after opting for an "out of series" number plate. There are 240 different numbers which are identified as VIP number plates.  Last four numbers like 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999 and 0786 are some of the most sought after numbers after 0001.

For the series of 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999 and 0786 number plates, the fee structure will start from 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers and 50,000 for two-wheelers. The fee for another 16 sought after numbers is proposed at 1 lakh instead of 70,000 for four and more wheeled vehicles and 25000, up from 15000, for two and three wheelers.

According to the notification, if a VIP number has been reserved, the vehicle needs to be produced before the authorities within six months up from just one month allowed currently. The state transport officials said that citizens can submit suggestions and objections to the proposed fee structure by October 14 regarding the draft notification.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2022, 14:28 PM IST
