Looking for a helmet to match your retro-modern ride? Here's one under 1,000

Steelbird has introduced its new SBH Vintage se ries of helmets starting from ₹959 and going up to ₹1,199. The SBH Vintage series includes variants with different visor options and is offered without a visor too. If you opt for a visor you can choose from either a transparent or a smoked one .

The retro-styled helmet has a thermoplastic shell to resist impacts while keeping the helmet lightweight. Under the shell is a high-density EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) which protects the rider by absorbing shocks during an impact further improving safety. The head protector's visor is made of polycarbonate with an added anti-scratch coating.

Steelbird SBH Vintage: Styling and sizing

In order to set this model apart from other rivals in the price range, Steelbird has given all the variants of this helmet a leather strap at the back. The strap adds a subtle retro aesthetic to this helmet. Helmet colour options include a simple, single colour and more stylish options with vintage stripe graphics are also being offered. There is a quick-release, micro-metric buckle which allows the rider to easily secure or undo the strap.

The helmet is offered in three sizes including a 580mm medium, 600mm large and 620mm X-Large.

Steelbird SBH Vintage: Availability and colours

The SBH Vintage series can be procured from either the manufacturer's official website or the official stores. The multicolour variant with the smoked full visor and half visor options is offered in six colours including a Glossy White with Red. Whereas the multicolour variant with a clear full visor and half visor options gets eight colours. The non-visor models are also available in multicolour and single-colour options.

Rajeev Kapur, the Managing Director of Steelbird Helmets highlighted the road fatality figures highlighting the importance of wearing a good quality helmet. He said, “India witnesses 53 road accidents and 19 fatalities every hour, with 45 per cent of these involving two-wheelers. It is imperative for riders to prioritise safety without compromising style."

