‘Longest traffic jam in the world?’ Sea of vehicles for Maha Kumbh stretch across 300 kms

If you are planning to drive towards Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh, you may want to look at alternate transport options. With lakhs of pilgrims looking to take a dip in the Ganga and soak in the aura of the world's largest religious gathering before it draws to a close later this month, all roads leading into Prayagraj are reportedly seeing traffic move at a snail's pace. If moving at all.

According to an HT report, Sunday saw scores and scores of people trying to make their way into Prayagraj in vehicles that choker-blocked roads as far as around 300 kilometres from the actual site of the religious fair. The report further highlights that the worst of the traffic roadblocks was reported from roads headed into Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh and that cops on the ground had to stop traffic in different districts which resulted in pilgrims getting stuck for hours. As a result, many of these roads turned into massive parking spots, prompting netizens online to wonder if this was the longest traffic jam in the world.

But while the traffic situation on Sunday was a nightmare, the previous days and weeks have not been a dream on roads leading to Prayagraj either. News agency PTI reported that just a day earlier - on Saturday, hundreds of vehicles moving towards Prayagraj had to be stopped in Madhya Pradesh.

Why are traffic restrictions in place?

The need to regulate traffic flow on roads leading to Prayagraj is extremely crucial because of lakhs of pilgrims converging here. On Sunday alone, as many as 1.42 crore pilgrims had taken a dip in Ganga by 1800hrs, as per data from the fair administration. In all, around 42 crore devotees have taken the holy dip.

While Prayagraj is well connected with the rest of the country via airlines and rail network, a vast majority are reaching here via roads. “The number of vehicles is very high and the passengers are trying to come as close as possible to the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Due to this, there is a long jam," ADCP (Traffic) Kuldeep Singh was quoted as saying by PTI. He also said he doesn't expect the rush to subside over the course of the next few days.

This has made the need to regulate traffic flow extremely important.

