Long drive: Ferrari says 90% of all its cars ever made are still on global roads

Ferrari traces its origins back to 1939 when it was founded in Italy's Maranello. So for the company to claim that around 90 per cent of all its cars ever manufactured remains in working condition is every bit as impressive as all of these cars are. Talk about supercars with superpowers!

The claim was made by Andrea Scioletti, the head of Ferrari's pre-owned program, at an event held in Maranello recently. And while he spoke on many aspects of pre-owned Ferrari models, it is the reliability aspect that caught the attention of most. “More than 90 per cent of the total Ferrari production—beyond 300,000 cars—is still on the road," he reportedly said. "Pre-owned is often the main entrance for (new) people accessing the Ferrari (brand). For this reason, we have created several programs to preserve the experience… of the cars over time."

According to Scioletti, many Ferrari customers get to experience what the supercars have on offer by purchasing pre-owned units. This is made possible because the company offers warranty of up to two years for models that are older than 16 years or 1.20 lakh kilometres.

It is often said that a 'Ferrari is Forever' and Scioletti underlines that it is literally so. After all, Ferrari cars are known for many highlights but reliability is not ranked way too high in the resume. And Ferrari can be proud considering it outmatches prominent automotive brands in this regard. It is reported that around 80 per cent of all Toyota cars produced ever are still operational while the figure is 70 per cent for Porsche.

Which was the first-ever Ferrari?

The 125 S is famous for being the first-ever Ferrari model. The racecar was designed by Gioacchino Colombo and made its debut in 1947 with a Colombo V12 engine. Interestingly, only two units of the Ferrari 125 S were manufactured and the model was replaced with the 159 S.

Times change and so do market dynamics. While Ferrari continues to compete in Formula One, its road-legal roads have seen a wave of change over the past several decades. The company now also boasts of an SUV in the form of Ferrari Purosangue which would have been considered blasphemous just a few years ago. And while company officials have so far denied any possibility of going electric, the future may yet see a big change.

