Lockdown in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: Strict travel restrictions imposed

Battling massive rise in positive cases amid the second wave of Covid-19, three southern states - Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have announced full lockdown for up to two weeks. While lockdown in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will begin from May 10 and continue till May 24, Kerala has decided to impose a 9-day complete shutdown from today.

The Kerala government has imposed strict rules regarding vehicle movements. According to the rules, no one is allowed to venture out without a valid reason in the state for this period. Since morning, all vehicles, including two-wheelers, on roads are being checked and the riders are asked about the purpose of their travel.

Police has said that commuters found on the road will need to show their identity cards and state their reasons behind going out. If no valid reason is shown, commuters will be fined and vehicles are being seized from individuals.

According to police, people can travel for emergency purposes by obtaining necessary vehicle pass from the police. According to police sources, an online pass system would come into force by this evening for those who have to go out for urgent needs.

Police is keeping a strict surveillance at the state borders to avoid unregulated vehicle movements. It is only allowing emergency and essential service vehicles and those having permission from the authorities concerned to pass the check- posts.

Similar restrictions are going to kick in in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has announced that during the 14-day lockdown, inter and intra-district public and private bus services will also remain suspended as well as taxis and autorickshaws. Those travelling for essential work like wedding, funeral, interview or exams will be allowed after showing proof.

In Karnataka, buses or the metro rail would not operate. However, autorickshaws and taxis would be allowed to ferry passengers in case of emergencies.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people involved in essential services or dealing with health emergencies in any of these states.