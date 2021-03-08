Limited-Edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover: All you need to know

To commemorate its 120-year anniversary, the iconic bike American bike-making company, Indian Motorcycle has announced the limited-edition Chieftain Elite model.

The new Chieftain Elite bike will be limited to just 120 units which denote the company's 120 years of continuous operations. The motorcycle has received a two-tone, Thunder Black Vivid Crystal with Carbon Crystal colour theme. On top of it, there is also Thunderstroke 116’s Slate Smoke finish along with colour-matched badging on its body.

The company says that the painting process for just one limited-edition model consumes about 24 hours to complete and it is all carried out by hand. It features gunmetal flake layered under the paint which gives it a flashy, custom feel. This theme is further enhanced with the use of lowered suspension and a 19-inch machined front wheel.

The bike will also be offered with a range of optional accessories including a variety of handlebars, backrest pad, seats, a low profile quick release passenger sissy bar, colour-matched remote-locking trunk, and colour-matched hard lower fairings with adjustable air vents.

In terms of mechanical details, the bike will feature a 116 air-cooled engine that is capable of pumping out 171 Nm of peak torque. Indian Motorcycle has also given the engine an advanced rear cylinder deactivation function technology. Moreover, it also benefits from three selectable ride modes including Standard, Tour and Sport mode.

Some of the main features and equipment on the bike include spacious aluminium select floorboards, full LED lighting, a tinted flare windshield, and an integrated 400-watt PowerBand audio system.