Lexus India drives 10% growth in September 2024

Lexus India has continued its strong market performance, reporting a 10 per cent increase in sales for the calendar year up to September 2024 compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, it has reported an 8% sales growth in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter of FY 2024-25.

Key Highlights

* "Made in India" ES Dominates: The locally produced ES model remains the top contributor to Lexus' sales, accounting for 52 per cent of the total. This reflects the growing preference for "Made in India" products among Indian consumers.

* SUV Surge: The SUV segment experienced a significant boost, with sales growing by 23 per cent for the calendar year up to September 2024. The RX and NX models, in particular, have been driving this growth.

* Lexus LM Success: The Lexus LM has also garnered a strong market response, contributing significantly to the overall sales growth.

* Product Portfolio Strength: Lexus India presents a diverse range of vehicles, including the ES sedan, the NX and RX SUVs, and the LM MPV. This comprehensive portfolio caters to the varied preferences of Indian customers.

Apart from this, Lexus India is offering 8 years or 1,60,000 km on its vehicles. This scheme was introduced in June 2024. The brand also offers 5-Year Roadside Assistance which was introduced in February 2024. Both these services enhance customer convenience, and support and provide peace of mind.

(Read more: BMW Group India posts record year to date sales in 2024 with 10% growth)

Lexus has now started offering festive offers to their customers as the festive season has started in India. Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said “We are grateful for the trust our guests have in Lexus, the strong response to entire range of Lexus models reflects the growing recognition of Lexus for its unmatched luxury and craftsmanship. Our quarter-on-quarter sales growth underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences to all our guests. As we enter the festive season, we are excited to build on this momentum and anticipate even greater enthusiasm from our guests. To enhance their experience, Lexus India is extending festive benefits, making this a promising and exciting time for the brand"

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: