Lexus India Certified Program to strengthen pre-owned vehicle buying experience

Under this program, each Lexus car will be certified after due diligence of documentation, quality level and service history.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 16:03 PM
Lexus India has launched the Lexus Certified Programme for owners who would want to get a better value from the sale of their vehicles and for those looking to buy a pre-owned Lexus car. The Program will offer a 203-point inspection and Lexus certification for the pre-owned Lexus cars, helping potential buyer feel more confident about the pre-owned purchase.

The Lexus Certification Programme will offer a comprehensive warranty up to 24 months or 30,000 km. Further, the package includes up to three complimentary services that can be availed by those buying the Lexus certified pre-owned cars. Above all, there will be a 203-point inspection that covers all key parameters of the vehicles.

(Also read | Lexus car sales in India may hit new record ahead of festive season)

Each Lexus car will be certified after due diligence of documentation, quality level and service history. “Lexus cars are renowned for their luxury and reliability world over. With the Lexus Certified Programme, we are introducing an added level of assurance for our guests in India," said Lexus India President, Naveen Soni.

In a separate development, Lexus India has entered an exclusive partnership with Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) to ferry guests at the VIP terminal. All BLR Airport VIP guests will now be chauffeured between the aircraft and the terminal in Lexus vehicles, which will be a part of the airport's fleet. The automaker handed over vehicles - including LX, NX, ES - to the airport during an event.

Lexus India believes that this partnership aligns with its philosophy of ‘Omotenashi’ - exceptional hospitality - as well as the Indian spirit of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’. “This alliance with Bangalore International Airport is another strong step in this direction, that gives us an opportunity to provide our VIP guests a luxurious experience," said Naveen Soni, Lexus India President.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus
