Latest Kia Seltos with Nightfall Edition launched in US. Here's what's new

Seltos was Kia's debut product in India and has enjoyed massive success. The compact SUV has set the base for Kia in the country and, to an extent, helped subsequent launches get the push required in a competitive market. Competition may be as intense - if not more - in western markets and as such, Kia America recently launched the 2022 Seltos in the US, complete with an all-new Nightfall Edition.

The US market has been witnessing a steady increase in preference for vehicles with SUV-like proportions, and for pick-up trucks. It provides automakers with such products in their respective lineup with an added advantage. Seltos may hardly be a new product here but Kia would hoping that the new additions find a solid mark.

The latest Kia Seltos comes with additional safety features made standard and a focus on a more brawny visual appeal courtesy the Turbo Nightfall Edition. This particular edition sees the addition of 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, black grille, more pronounced stand-up roof rails and side sills.

While the pricing starts at $22,490 for the base LX AWD trim, the Nightfall Edition AWD sits one place below the top SX AWD trim and has been priced at $26,690 (around ₹19.30 lakh). All trims of the Seltos are powered by a 2.0-litre engine option while the top two trims get 1.6-litre turbo GDI motor. This motor helps Seltos generate 175 hp and offer 264 Nm of torque.

In India, Seltos gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.5-litre and 1.4-litre petrol motors.

Beyond the turbo Seltos, Kia has also made safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning and Lane Following Assist standard across all trims of the vehicle sold in the US.

