Lando Norris criticises new F1 cars after qualifying sixth for 2026 Australia GP

Formula One champion Lando Norris cut a frustrated figure after qualifying sixth for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, saying the sport’s sweeping technical overhaul has made the new cars far less enjoyable to drive.

The McLaren driver has endured a difficult start to the season at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit, dealing with reliability concerns, disrupted practice sessions and the challenge of adapting to Formula One’s radically revised power units.

Drivers adapting to complex new systems

Under the latest regulations, Formula One’s hybrid systems now rely far more heavily on electrical energy, with power output almost evenly split between the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine and energy recovered through braking.

That shift has forced drivers to rethink how they approach a lap, particularly in terms of energy harvesting and battery management. "We've come from the best cars ever made in Formula 1, and the nicest to drive, to probably the worst," he said after Saturday's qualifying.

Norris said the new driving style often feels counterintuitive, requiring drivers to lift off earlier and manage energy in ways that affect braking and corner entry. "Just getting into the rhythm of lifting everywhere to go quicker and using gears you don't want to use and just understanding that when you lift more, you brake later but you have to brake less," Norris said.

Lost running adds to McLaren’s struggles

Limited track time during Friday practice made the adjustment even tougher for the Briton. "That's why laps are more valuable than ever. In the past, miss P1, not too bothered. Now, you miss five laps, not only do you as a driver have to figure things out quicker, the engine doesn't learn what it needs to learn and then you're just on the back foot."

His weekend was further complicated by an unusual incident in which he ran over a cooling fan that had fallen from the Mercedes of rookie Kimi Antonelli. The impact cracked Norris’s front wing, forcing the McLaren crew to tape the damage before sending him back out.

Mercedes shows early advantage

The session itself was dominated by Mercedes, with George Russell taking pole position with a lap of 1:18.518. Antonelli followed closely behind in second place.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri qualified fifth, while Norris will start one position behind. "You decelerate so much before corners, you have to lift everywhere to make sure the (battery) pack's at the top," the Briton said in the Albert Park paddock. “If the pack's too high, you're also screwed. It's just difficult, but it’s what we have."

Despite the frustration, Norris said he was reasonably satisfied with the result given the circumstances. "It doesn't feel good as a driver, but I'm sure George is smiling," said Norris.

"We've come from the best cars ever made in Formula One and the nicest to drive to probably the worst. It sucks, but you have to live with it." He was less optimistic about the race itself. "I mean it already sucks, so it's probably going to be even worse," he said.

McLaren still learning the limits

Piastri suggested the new cars remain unpredictable, with small setup changes sometimes producing unexpected results. "Everything's a bit scrappy, but with these cars, you change something a little bit from lap to lap, and you end up with more power or less power," he said. "It doesn't always go in the direction you expect. There's plenty for us to learn after that, but I think we're roughly where we thought we would be."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said the team would need to work closely with engine partner Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains to extract more performance from the power unit. "Mercedes' performance today shows there is more to find there," he said.

