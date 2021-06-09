Land Rover Defender to become support vehicle at world's toughest adventure race

Land Rover will provide a fleet of Defender 110s to play the role of support vehicles at the world's toughest adventure race - the Red Bull X-Alps 2021. The Defender 110s will be used to transport athletes, medical crew and support staff throughout the challenge over the 1,238 km of mountainous terrain

The vehicles will also be loaded with vital supplies and equipment needed by the athletes and crew members during the 12-day event, starting from 20. Thanks to a maximum payload of up to 900 kg, dynamic roof load of 168 kg and static of 300 kg, each vehicle can be loaded to the full.

Defender vehicles' Terrain Response 2 technology, including world-first Configurable Terrain Response, will allow the drivers to adjust their respective support vehicles to suit their driving preferences as per the conditions.

The 4x4 all-terrain Land Rover Defender 110 vehicles will come kitted with custom developed Autohome Roof Tents where athletes and crew members will be able to rest and recover between and after matches or sleep comfortably. "Land Rover is synonymous with endurance adventures and the Defender will play a vital role in the Red Bull X-Alps challenge, supporting the competitors and race organisers," said Ulrich Grill, the organiser of the race.

Autohome Roof Tent on Land Rover Defender 110

Other accessories such as Portable Rinse System, Exterior Side-Mounted Gear Carriers and Integrated Air Compressors and integrated 4G Wi-Fi connectivity will help provide a comfortable journey to the competitors as well as help them recover properly at the end of each day."(The Defender's) unstoppable capability and practical cabin (is something) participants will be able to rely on come rain or shine," Grill added.

The Red Bull X-Alps 2021 competition combines events such as hiking, ultra-running, mountaineering and paragliding for 32 participants over 12 days across five countries – Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and France. Meanwhile, they will be supported by a fleet of Land Rover Defender 110s. The vehicle has won more than 58 international awards, including the 2021 World Car Design of the Year title at the annual World Car Awards.