Lamborghini Temerario's new V8 will make you forget V10, claims top official

The Lamborghini Temerario has grabbed a lot of attention after being unveiled globally just a few days back . The Lamborghini Huracan successor comes with a downsized V8 engine, instead of its predecessor's V10 power mill. This may have disappointed many Lamborghini enthusiasts but the company's top official claims the V8 motor will not disappoint the drivers when it comes to performance.

Lamborghini's Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Frederico Foschini has reportedly said that even though the new V8 engine comes two cylinders down on the Huracan's popular V10 motor, the fans will fall in love with this power mill. "It's not V-10 to V-8, it's 10 to 10,000," Foschini has reportedly said, claimed Motor1. His comments were referring to the Temerario's V8 engine's 10,000 rpm redline.

A key unique selling point of the Lamborghini Temerario is that it doesn't share engines with any other car. The twin-turbocharged V8 engine is not available under the hood of any Audi or Lamborghini model. The Italian supercar manufacturer has built it from the ground up exclusively for the Temerario. "There is no other engine with these kinds of characteristics," Foschini said, further adding, "We didn't come with a normal V8 bi-turbo four-litre, we came with something that is—let's say—unexpected…. Yeah, we could have absolutely grabbed the V8 from the portfolio and just shoved it in there, and I think it probably would have done a good enough job. But building it from the ground up, that was mandatory from day one. "

The unique V8 engine has a 90-degree V layout, a flat plane crankshaft, two turbochargers, aluminium-alloy cylinder heads and titanium connecting rods that help keep the engine lightweight. The engine also comes with Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coated finger followers, which keep the valvetrain reliable to redline.

The engine churns out 778 bhp peak power before the hybrid assistance kicks in. With a total output of 907 bhp, the Lamborghini Temerario sits in the hypercar territory, which also means it is positioned in the Lamborghini Revuelto territory.

