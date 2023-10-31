Lamborghini smashes new records, zooms past 2 billion euro turnover mark

It is a great time to be in the business of supercars and especially so for Lamborghini. The Italians have reported record sales, turnover and profitability in the first nine months of 2023 and in fact going past the 2 billion euro turnover mark for the first time ever in this stated period.

In a press statement, Lamborghini announce that for the first time ever in its 60-year history, the company has managed to report a turnover exceeding the 2 billion euro mark after nine months, a +5.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The operating result amounted to 618 million euros, exceeding the level of the fiscal year 2022.

As many as 7,744 units have been delivered the world over so far this calendar year and this is a 4.2 per cent increase over figures from the same time frame of last year. On expected lines, Lamborghini Urus and Lamborghini Huracan remain the power performers and both models are sold out until the end of production expected in the second half of 2024, after which the range will be fully hybridized. “Our growth path continues, which translates once again into new records for the company and testifies to the farsightedness of our decisions and our ability to adapt to contexts," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Also watch: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review

In terms of markets, the United States remains the most fertile ground for Lamborghini with 2,342 units delivered here in the first nine months of this year. Germany is next with 709 units, followed by the UK, China plus Hong Kong plus Macau (643), Japan (434), Middle-East (370) and Italy (336).

Lamborghini says the increased sales traction is being complimented by an expanding dealership network with four dealerships opening in the third quarter - in Sapporo, Lugano, Verona and Budapest. In all, there are 182 Lamborghini dealers in 54 markets.

Automobili Lamborghini also predicts positive results in terms of numbers in the last quarter of 2023, with excellent expectations for goals to be achieved.

First Published Date: