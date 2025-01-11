Lamborghini marks a historic milestone, delivers 10,687 vehicles

Automobili Lamborghini has announced that they have celebrated a record year as they sold a total of 10,687 cars. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa region led the expansion with a 6 per cent increase and 4,227 cars delivered. This was followed up by America which saw an increase of 7 per cent with 3,712 units.

The manufacturer is currently operating in 56 international markets and has a network of 186 dealers. Over 18 months the company presented three new models and completed the transition towards an entirely hybrid range.

In March 2023, Lamborghini showcased the Revuelto and it has been well received throughout the world. It has secured a strong order portfolio that extends until the end of 2026. Alongside the Revuelto, the Huracán also played a pivotal role in the success of 2024. With production of the last cars still in progress with deliveries scheduled throughout 2025, in its five versions of Sterrato, EVO Spyder, Tecnica, STO and STJ, the Huracan is moving toward the end of its production cycle and will pass the baton to its heir, the Temerario which already is gaining popularity. The Temerario was unveiled back in August of 2024 and is the successor to the Huracan.

However, the most important role is still performed by the Urus. The brand unveiled the Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid version of the performance SUV in April 2024 at Beijing Auto Show. This model is set to replace the current Urus S and Performante version in the manufacturer's lineup. Urus is so also quite popular in India because of how unique of a proposition it is. It combines the performance of a sports car with the practicality of an SUV.

Lamborghini working on electric supercar

Lamborghini has been working on an all-electric supercar which was showcased in concept stage in 2023. It is called Lanzador and it will be unveiled in 2029. The unveil plans were pushed by a year back in December 2024. Winkelmann has explained that the reason for pushing back the unveil timeline is to ensure that the market is ready for the Lamborghini EV. "We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026," he reportedly said.

