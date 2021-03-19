Lamborghini delivers 7,430 supercars worldwide in 2020 for second-best year ever

Lamborghini has announced that 2020 was its second-best year ever in terms of turnover and sales with 7,430 supercars worldwide. This is especially significant considering Covid-19 pandemic had taken a massive and unprecedented toll on various industries, including automobiles.

Underlining the ability to become flexible in pandemic times, Lamborghini has stated that 2020 saw operating margin rise to record levels and that it achieved its highest-ever profitability. Considering that there was a 70-day production stoppage in spring in order to comply with the Italian government's directives, the turnover of 1.61 billion Euros also appears impressive even if it is down 11% from 2019. "Our immediate responsiveness, an ideal model mix, and the growing demand for customization of our products pushed profitability to the highest levels," said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. "In such a difficult year, the brand demonstrated great strength and continued its growing appeal, bucking the trend in the global luxury industry."

Lamborghini had already had a record-setting 2019 in terms of car deliveries. The car maker had delivered 8.205 units. In 2020, the figure of 7,430 may have been lesser but was still good enough to be the second-highest. The US was the pivotel market yet again with 2,224 cars delivered here, followed by 607 delivered in Germany. Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao contributed with 604 units while Japan (600), United Kingdom (517) and Italy (347) were the other key markets.

Moving forward, Lamborghini expects China to take the second spot and power the path ahead in terms of units sold. Significantly, the car maker is also looking at adding two new products with the iconic V12, apart from the Huracan STO which is already available.