KTM extends 4-year warranty to all street-legal motorcycles from 2025

KTM has expanded its Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty programme, extending the four-year coverage to all of its street-legal motorcycles beginning with the 2025 model year. The updated policy applies across the brand’s entire street range, irrespective of engine capacity or segment.

Under the revised warranty framework, the coverage will now include motorcycles from KTM’s Adventure, Dual Sport, Naked, Supersport, Sports Tourer and Supermoto categories. However, motorcycles designed exclusively for track use or closed-course competition, such as Dirt Bikes, will not be part of this programme. This makes sense as the track and dirt bikes go through a lot of abuse when compared to a motorcycle that will be ridden on the highways or in the city.

The warranty is linked to the motorcycle rather than the owner, meaning it remains valid even if the bike changes hands during the coverage period. To retain the full four-year warranty, owners must follow the official service schedule and ensure maintenance is carried out by authorised KTM dealerships. This is a standard practice that all OEMs follow.

In certain European markets, KTM is also offering Service Activated Roadside Assistance (SARA). With every annual service completed at an authorised dealer, roadside assistance will be renewed for up to 12 months or until the next scheduled service interval.

According to KTM, the broader warranty coverage reflects the company’s effort to provide consistent support across its street motorcycle lineup. Previously, this extended warranty benefit was available only on selected models.

Customers can refer to the warranty section on KTM’s official website for detailed information about eligible motorcycles and specific terms of coverage. However, it is important to note that this warranty upgrade is only for the overseas market. KTM India has still not announced anything regarding the warranty, so we will have to wait for the official announcement to happen. Till then, the motorcycles will be offered with a standard warranty that was applicable when they were purchased.

