HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Ktm Extends Four Year Manufacturer Warranty To All Street Legal Motorcycles From My2025

KTM extends 4-year warranty to all street-legal motorcycles from 2025

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2026, 09:16 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • KTM has expanded its Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty to cover all street-legal motorcycles from 2025, including various categories. The warranty, linked to the motorcycle, remains valid through ownership changes but excludes track-use models.

KTM 1290 Super Duke RR
Image of KTM 1390 Super Duke RR used for representational purposes only.
KTM 1290 Super Duke RR
Image of KTM 1390 Super Duke RR used for representational purposes only.
Get Launch Updates on
KTM 390 Adventure S arrow icon
Notify me

KTM has expanded its Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty programme, extending the four-year coverage to all of its street-legal motorcycles beginning with the 2025 model year. The updated policy applies across the brand’s entire street range, irrespective of engine capacity or segment.

Under the revised warranty framework, the coverage will now include motorcycles from KTM’s Adventure, Dual Sport, Naked, Supersport, Sports Tourer and Supermoto categories. However, motorcycles designed exclusively for track use or closed-course competition, such as Dirt Bikes, will not be part of this programme. This makes sense as the track and dirt bikes go through a lot of abuse when compared to a motorcycle that will be ridden on the highways or in the city.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure S
₹ 3.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure X
Engine Icon398.63 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.06 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 1290 Super Adventure S (HT Auto photo)
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
Engine Icon1301 cc Mileage Icon17.5 kmpl
₹ 22.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
KTM RC 390
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon25.89 kmpl
₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The warranty is linked to the motorcycle rather than the owner, meaning it remains valid even if the bike changes hands during the coverage period. To retain the full four-year warranty, owners must follow the official service schedule and ensure maintenance is carried out by authorised KTM dealerships. This is a standard practice that all OEMs follow.

In certain European markets, KTM is also offering Service Activated Roadside Assistance (SARA). With every annual service completed at an authorised dealer, roadside assistance will be renewed for up to 12 months or until the next scheduled service interval.

According to KTM, the broader warranty coverage reflects the company’s effort to provide consistent support across its street motorcycle lineup. Previously, this extended warranty benefit was available only on selected models.

Customers can refer to the warranty section on KTM’s official website for detailed information about eligible motorcycles and specific terms of coverage. However, it is important to note that this warranty upgrade is only for the overseas market. KTM India has still not announced anything regarding the warranty, so we will have to wait for the official announcement to happen. Till then, the motorcycles will be offered with a standard warranty that was applicable when they were purchased.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2026, 09:16 am IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India Warranty Bike care

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.