Komaki Electric Vehicle launches its online booking platform

Komaki Electric Vehicle has introduced its online booking platform for customers who don't wish to step out of their homes to buy a Komaki electric vehicle.

The company says that its online booking platform offers a simple two-step process. The customers have to specify the vehicle of their choice and desired mileage before booking the vehicle. After the online booking is completed, the order is transferred to the nearest Komaki dealership the customer can take the delivery from and avail the after-sale services.

Talking about the recent rollout of the online booking feature, Ms. Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Divison, said, “Our demand has not gone down despite the pandemic. We’re getting more booking requests than ever. It is why we have planned to introduce the online booking feature. It will make things easier and more convenient for our customers".

The company recently announced that the decision to launch its online booking portal has been taken in view of 'steadily increasing demand for e-vehicles' in India. As per Komaki, several factors have contributed to the rise of the demand for electric vehicles including the Delhi government's initiative to install 10,000 charging stations in the national capital by the end of the year 2021.

The electric vehicle maker added that it has managed to sell out more than 2,100 vehicles in April 2021 alone. Meanwhile, the EV maker has also launched its new lithium-ion battery pack with a promising 220 km full charge range. The battery pack has been developed in-house. It will be featured in three of its electric scooters including the Komaki XGT-KM, the X-One and the XGT-X4. (More details here)