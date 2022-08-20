HT Auto
Home Auto News Koenigsegg Cc850 Debuts With 1,385 Hp And A Manual Gearbox But There's A Catch

Koenigsegg CC850 debuts with 1,385 hp and a manual gearbox but there's a catch

Koenigsegg CC850 comes with a unique 9-speed automatic transmission that can also function as a 6-speed manual unit.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2022, 14:12 PM
Koenigsegg CC850 is inspired by the Koenigsegg CC850 that was launched 20 years ago. 
Koenigsegg CC850 is inspired by the Koenigsegg CC850 that was launched 20 years ago. 
Koenigsegg CC850 is inspired by the Koenigsegg CC850 that was launched 20 years ago. 
Koenigsegg CC850 is inspired by the Koenigsegg CC850 that was launched 20 years ago. 

It has been twenty years since Swedish manufacturer, Koenigsegg revealed its first car, the CC8S. To celebrate the twentieth anniversary as well as the fiftieth birthday of the company's founder, Christian Von Koenigsegg, the manufacturer has revealed its CC850, it is a homage to the CC8S. Koenigsegg will only manufacture 50 units of the CC850. The manufacturer claims that the CC850 is built to deliver the most joyful and purest driving experience.

Powering the CC850 is a 5.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. The engine is designed to be the most responsive and fastest revving engine. To do this the manufacturer has removed the flywheel from the V8 engine. This is the same engine that is also doing duty on the Jesko. The engine produces 1,185 hp of max power and 1,385 Nm of peak torque. On E85 gasoline, the power output is increased to 1,385 hp. Just like the Koenigsegg One:1, the CC850 also achieves a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. This means that the supercar produces 1,385 hp and has a kerb weight of 1,385 hp.

The gear ratios in the manual mode depends on the drive mode that the driver is in. 
The gear ratios in the manual mode depends on the drive mode that the driver is in. 
The gear ratios in the manual mode depends on the drive mode that the driver is in. 
The gear ratios in the manual mode depends on the drive mode that the driver is in. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

What makes CC850 special is its transmission which is the world's first Engage Shift System (ESS). The ESS allows for different gear ratios depending on the driving mode. The ESS is based on Koenigsegg's Light Speed Transmission, paired with a clutch pedal and a multi-ratio 6-speed manual gearbox that can also function as a 9-speed automatic transmission. So, the driver can choose between a proper gated manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

All of this is electrically operated so the clutch pedal is tied to the manual transmission. The driver needs to operate the clutch if he or she wants to change the gear to manual mode. The car will even stall if the driver bogs the launch. There is also an automatic mode where the car would change the gears itself.

 

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 14:12 PM IST
TAGS: Koenigsegg CC850 Koenigsegg CC850 Supercar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
The new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki is offered at a discount of up to ₹54,000 in August.
Save up to 54,000 on Maruti Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Alto and others in August

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW M GmbH enters concept testing for all-electric high-performance models
BMW M GmbH enters concept testing for all-electric high-performance models
Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch
Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch
In pics: Koenigsegg CC850, gets an automatic gearbox with gated manual shifter
In pics: Koenigsegg CC850, gets an automatic gearbox with gated manual shifter
This concept car is less car, more spaceship. Just check out its cabin
This concept car is less car, more spaceship. Just check out its cabin
Koenigsegg CC850 debuts with 1,385 hp and a manual gearbox but there's a catch
Koenigsegg CC850 debuts with 1,385 hp and a manual gearbox but there's a catch

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city