Kia to release anti-theft software to arrest menacing GTA incidents in US

Kia is reportedly planning to finally roll out an updated anti-theft software for its car models in the US after a spate of theft incidents targeting Kia and Hyundai models were reported from many parts in the US. Together, the software could be added on to as many as one million vehicles from the brands.

Hundreds of Kia and Hyundai car models fell prey to theft incidents after an instructional video on social media channels showing how the vehicles' security system can be bypassed using a simple USB cable went viral. The task was simple enough because many of the models manufactured by the two Korean brands between 2015 and 2019 did not have engine immobilisers. This allowed for someone with nefarious intentions to just break into the car and side step the ignition.

Kia and Hyundai have not only faced enormous flak for not equipping the said models with engine immobilisers, a common security feature of vehicles for a lont time, but also dealt with class-action lawsuit. A firm solution though may just be in sight.

Automotive News reports that Kia has told its dealers it has identified the compatibility issue with its vehicles that have remote start function. It is further reported that the company has highlighted a software update ought to fix the issue. The solutions include the mandatory requirement for the key to be in the ignition for the vehicle to start, apart from a longer duration for the alarm.

But the roll out thus far has been in phases and to cover millions of car units is proving to be a mammoth challenge. As a result, local media reports highlight incidents of thefts have continued.

