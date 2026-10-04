Kia records 32,017 unit sales in September; grows by 41 per cent

South Korean automaker Kia has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales since entering the Indian market, with wholesale volumes of 32,017 units in September 2026, registering a 41 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over the 22,700 units sold in September 2025. Additionally, the company registered sales of 89,259 units in Q3 , CY26, a growth of 38.5 per cent over 64,443 units in Q3, CY25. Cumulative sales for January-September 2026 reached 2,53,008 units, up 22.5 per cent from 2,06,582 units sold in the same period last year.

Kia India: Product Portfolio

The company claims that the sales momentum of the company was led by Seltos and Sonet, with the former averaging sales of more than 10,000 units per month since its launch in January. In addition, the Kia Carens, Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, and the newly-launched Sorento further strengthen the company’s positioning in the family mobility segment. Interestingly, the company has started focusing heavily on electric mobility with the recent launch of Kia Syros EV. Supporting the growing adoption of electric mobility, Kia India’s EV portfolio is backed by an ownership proposition addressing key customer considerations around acquisition cost, long-term battery assurance and resale value, through the Assured Buyback programme, Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Lifetime High Voltage Battery Warranty.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "Our strong performance in September and across the third quarter reflects the continued trust of our customers and the strength of Kia’s evolving portfolio. The Seltos and Sonet continue to be key contributors to our growth, while the strong response to the Sorento and Syros EV reinforces our strategy of expanding into new segments and powertrain categories in line with evolving customer aspirations. As mobility needs become increasingly diverse, we are focused on providing meaningful choice across conventional, CNG, hybrid and electric powertrains, supported by ownership solutions that address real customer needs. We remain committed to building on this momentum through distinctive products, advanced technologies and differentiated experiences designed around the needs of Indian customers."

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Kia boasts a footprint of 915 touchpoints across 425 cities, enhancing brand accessibility for customers through sales, service, and ownership support across urban and emerging markets. This is further complemented by 137 Certified Pre-Owned outlets, enabling instant payments, seamless exchanges and a hassle-free ownership experience for customers.

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