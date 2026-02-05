Kia partners with BPCL to expand public EV charging network

South Korean automaker Kia announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to expand its public EV charging network, taking its K-Charge ecosystem to over 15,000 charging touchpoints nationwide. The collaboration strengthens charging accessibility for Kia EV customers and addresses one of the key considerations influencing electric vehicle adoption, which is range confidence.

The MoU between Kia and BPCL was formalised on the sidelines of the fourth edition of India Energy Week 2026, held from January 27 to 30 at the ONGC Academy Training Institute (ATI), Goa. Under the agreement, over 3,000 BPCL charging points will be onboarded onto Kia’s K-Charge platform, expanding the network’s national footprint.

K-Charge Charging Infrastructure

As electric mobility gains momentum in India, charging availability remains a significant factor for customers considering the shift to EVs. By integrating BPCL’s public charging infrastructure into K-Charge, Kia India is strengthening everyday EV usability, enabling customers to travel more freely across urban centres, highways, and inter-city routes. K-Charge, accessible via the MyKia App and Kia India website, enables customers to locate charging stations, navigate to them, and initiate payment for charging through a single, unified digital platform. The expanded network reduces dependency on standalone charging providers and simplifies the EV ownership experience.

Commenting on the development, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Convenience and confidence are critical to EV adoption. Through this partnership with BPCL, we are making EV ownership more practical and stress-free for our customers by expanding charging access at scale. Strengthening the K-Charge network allows Kia EV customers to plan journeys with greater assurance, while supporting India’s broader transition to sustainable mobility."

Kia January 2026 Sales Performance

This comes on the back of the company witnessing a growth of approximately 10.3 per cent in January 2026 by selling 27,603 units, compared to 25,025 units sold during the same period in the previous year. Furthermore, the company witnessed a growth of approximately 48 per cent month-on-month from 18,659 units sold in December 2025, driven by its sub-compact SUV Sonet, compact SUV Seltos and its MPVs, Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV.

