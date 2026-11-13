Kia India to invest $2 billion in second Andhra Pradesh plant, add 2 lakh units of capacity

Kia India has announced a combined investment of $2 billion (approximately ₹16,700 crore) with its supplier partners to set up a second manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for the proposed plant, which will increase its annual production capacity by 2 lakh units.

The expansion will take Kia India's combined manufacturing capacity across its two plants to more than 6 lakh units annually. The development also marks a further increase in the company's manufacturing presence in the country as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

New facility to cover 465 acres

The proposed manufacturing facility and its supplier operations will be spread across a combined area of 465 acres. The project is expected to create around 12,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, adding to the region's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem.

The additional 2 lakh units of annual capacity will strengthen Kia India's ability to meet demand across its markets. With production at two facilities, the automaker will have a larger manufacturing base in the country. The company has not shared a timeline for the start of construction or production at the new plant.

Kia currently has an operational manufacturing base in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The second facility will build on that presence and expand the company's production footprint in India.

Cumulative investment to reach $5 billion

Kia said its total investment across the two plants will reach up to $5 billion. The latest $2 billion commitment includes investment from the automaker as well as its supplier partners, underlining the scale of the planned expansion.

The new facility is also expected to give the company greater flexibility in responding to customer demand and supporting the introduction of new models. Kia plans to cater to vehicles with internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, while continuing to serve both Indian and overseas markets.

Commenting on the investment, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “Our second manufacturing plant marks a significant new chapter, strengthening our ability to respond to customer demand with greater speed and flexibility, while supporting the introduction of new models across ICE and EV powertrains."

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