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Cars & Bikes Auto News Kia India Posts Record May 2026 Sales With 23.6% Yoy Growth; Sonet, Seltos Drive Volumes

Kia India posts record May 2026 sales with 23.6% YoY growth; Sonet, Seltos drive volumes

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 01 Jun 2026, 14:26 pm
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  • Kia India recorded its highest-ever May wholesales since entering the Indian market, dispatching 27,586 units and registering 23.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

Strong demand for the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis and Syros helped Kia India achieve its best-ever May sales performance in 2026.
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Kia India has recorded its highest-ever wholesales for the month of May since entering the Indian market, dispatching 27,586 units last month. The automaker reported a year-on-year growth of 23.6 per cent compared to the 22,315 units sold in May 2025.

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The latest performance adds to Kia’s positive sales momentum in 2026. Between January and May 2026, the company recorded cumulative sales of 1,39,197 units, up 14.6 per cent from the 1,21,514 units recorded during the same period last year.

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According to the company, the sales growth was led by strong demand for the Seltos and Sonet SUVs, while newer products such as the Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, and MY26 Syros also contributed to volumes.

Kia stated that the Seltos has continued to cross the 10,000-unit monthly sales mark since its latest update was introduced in January 2026. The Sonet remained among the brand’s key volume drivers in the sub-compact SUV segment, aided by the wider availability of automatic transmission options across both petrol and diesel variants.

The recently updated MY26 Syros has also witnessed positive demand, with Kia attributing the response to its revised variant structure and broader availability of the automatic gearbox option.

Also Read : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers 7% Sales Growth in May 2026

In the MPV space, the Carens Clavis and all-electric Clavis EV have continued to gain traction among buyers seeking three-row family vehicles. Kia offers a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which aims to lower the initial purchase cost of EVs for more accessibility.

With May 2026 sales crossing 27,500 units, Kia has achieved its strongest May performance on record and maintained double-digit growth in the Indian market during the first five months of the year.

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First Published Date: 01 Jun 2026, 14:26 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales car sales kia kia india
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