Kia India expands aftersales footprint with 500th service centre in Ahmedabadf

Kia India has inaugurated its 500th service workshop in the country, marking a key milestone in its aftersales expansion. The new facility, located in Ahmedabad, joins the brand’s broader strategy to strengthen service accessibility and support its growing customer base, which now exceeds 1.5 million units nationwide.

With this addition, Kia India’s aftersales network now spans over 800 service touchpoints, including mobile service units, across 391 cities. The company states that the expansion is aimed at improving reach, reducing service turnaround times, and enhancing overall ownership experience as its sales volumes continue to grow.

The newly inaugurated workshop at Chandkheda is among the largest in Kia’s network on our shores. Spread across 76,069 sq. ft., with a covered area of 41,640 sq. ft., the facility has been designed for high operational efficiency. It houses 57 service bays, including eight dedicated washing and mopping bays, along with 100 parking slots to manage vehicle flow efficiently. Staffed by around 90 trained personnel, the workshop has an annual servicing capacity of up to 40,000 vehicles.

The facility has been developed in partnership with West Coast Kia, one of the brand’s established dealer groups in the region with presence across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Himmatnagar. In addition to standard servicing operations, the workshop introduces a ‘Shine Zone’ that focuses on premium exterior treatments such as ceramic coating.

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In keeping with the brand’s push towards electrification, the workshop is equipped with EV-ready infrastructure, including a 90 kW DC fast charger capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously. With this, Kia is able to support future EV adoption through its service network.

Sustainability features have also been integrated into the facility under the company’s Green Workshop initiative. These include a 145 kW solar power installation, rainwater harvesting systems, and water recycling processes. Kia India currently operates 124 such green workshops across the country, contributing a combined solar capacity of 8.90 MW.

Beyond infrastructure, the company continues to invest in digital service solutions aimed at improving transparency and convenience. These include RFID-enabled service tracking, digital vehicle health reports, and real-time updates via connected platforms such as the My Kia app. Ownership programmes like extended warranty packages, roadside assistance, and subscription-based maintenance plans are also being expanded.

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