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Cars & Bikes Auto News Kawasaki Ninja Models Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.89 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja models offered with benefits of up to 2.89 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 10 Jul 2026, 11:11 am
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Kawasaki is offering benefits of up to 2.89 lakh on the Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1100 SX and Ninja ZX-6R, including discounts and accessories, valid until July 31

Kawasaki Ninja models offered with benefits of up to ₹2.89 lakh
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
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Japanese automaker Kawasaki has recently announced that select Ninja models are being offered with benefits of up to 2.89 lakh via its social media channels. The company will offer these benefits on Ninja 1100 SX, Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R, until the end of July.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: July Benefits

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to receive the highest benefit in the lineup, with a direct discount of 2.89 lakh, with an effective ex-showroom price reduced to 17.90 lakh, making it one of the best-priced litre-class superbikes currently available in the Indian market.

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The Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled four-stroke inline-four engine producing a peak power output of 200 bhp and a peak torque of 114.9 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX: July Benefits

Additionally, the customers purchasing the Ninja 1100 SX will receive a complimentary pannier kit valued at 1.25 lakh. The accessory enhances the motorcycle's touring capabilities while adding value for riders seeking long-distance practicality.

The Ninja 1100 SX is powered by a 1,099cc inline-four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 134 bhp of peak power output and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: July Benefits

Moreover, the Ninja ZX-6R is being offered with a complimentary Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000. The dampers have been designed to improve high-speed stability and rider confidence, further enhancing the supersport motorcycle's performance credentials.

The Ninja ZX-6R is powered by a 636cc inline-four cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 122.30 bhp and 69 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The offers will remain valid until July 31, as per the company’s post on its social media platforms. It would be best for prospective customers to contact their nearest Kawasako dealership to enquire about the offers and the availability of the select vehicles.

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First Published Date: 10 Jul 2026, 11:11 am IST
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