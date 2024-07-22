Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: Check roads to avoid in Delhi and Noida

Delhi NCR is expected to face traffic congestion today as Kanwar pilgrims are expected to undertake their annual pilgrimage. Delhi Police, Noida Police have issued traffic advisories across the national capital, urging daily comuters to avoid certain key roads and highways to avoid traffic jam. The pilgrimage, which kicks off today, will end on August 2. The traffic advisory will remain effective for the next couple of weeks as authorities expect around 15-20 lakh pilgrims on the road this year.

Both Delhi Police and Noida Police have urged commuters to plan their journey well in advance to avoid delay and congestions. “Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwrias and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees."

Police has also urged both Kanwar devotees and daily commuters to follow traffic rules. It has warned that check posts have been set up to check traffic violations during the next few days. Photos and videos will be used to prosecute vehicles violating traffic rules.

According to the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police, plying of heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will be restricted on key highways like the NH--24 connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, GT Road and Wazirabad Road in north Delhi. Only City buses will be allowed in these areas. Buses coming from Shahdara will be allowed and diverted towards Wazirabad Road to exit from Outer Ring Road, while buses from Sonia Vihar, PTS Wazirabad Pusta, Pusta Road will be diverted towards Outer Ring Road via Wazirabad Road towards NH-24.

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory late on Sunday. It said, “During these days, due to the movement of Kanwarias and the setting up of 'Kanwaria Camps' on road side, traffic congestion/obstruction is experienced at several places. Generally heavy traffic congestion occurs on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokul Puri fly over, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T Point, Mathura Raod. Similarly, traffic congestion is experienced on NH-08 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border. Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well."

Noida Police has also issued advisory for commuters to check routes taken by Kanwar pilgrims. The police said pilgrims will take routes like Chilla Red Light to DND, Pash Vihar to Kalindi Kunj Border, Model Town Sector 62 to Sector 60, 71 via City Center, Sector 37 to Kalindi Border, Chhijarsi via Bahlolpur to Sector 71, Ghaziabad Lal Kuan via Dadri, Kot Ka Pul, Nangla, Faizalpur, Rajpur Kaila, Khedi Hajipur, Jamgarh, Bilaspur, Bagpura to Bhayipura Shiva Temple and several others.

