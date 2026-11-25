JSW Motors has unveiled its new brand identity ahead of its planned entry into the Indian automotive market on December 3. The new logo will appear on all company vehicles, with its first appearance on the brand's debut product.

The logo is based on the idea of bringing different elements together around a common centre. JSW Motors has drawn inspiration from celestial systems, using the concept of centricity to represent the relationship between people, drivers, technology and mobility.

The design

Its design features two focal points held within a single continuous elliptical form. The company says this represents the balance between complementary ideas such as tradition and progress, as well as people and technology. Its proportions follow the golden ratio, which JSW Motors describes as a way to bring human harmony into a technology-led identity.

The design also incorporates movement into its form. Its flowing lines are intended to resemble the rotation of a wheel, while an upward sweep represents accelerating progress. Two ascending shapes moving together are meant to signify collective growth and the creation of opportunities. The brand's primary colours are black and white, with teal serving as the secondary colour.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said, “India deserves the best, not just what is affordable. At JSW Motors, our ambition is to democratise world-class mobility and bring the best of global technology within the reach of Indian consumers."

Manufacturing and sales plans

Parth Jindal, who led the brand design initiative, said the identity was developed to reflect the aspirations of a new India and the company's approach to bringing people, technology and opportunity together. CEO Ranjan Nayak said the company aims to bring global technology to India while developing domestic engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

JSW Motors will operate as a standalone automotive brand within the JSW Group. Its vehicles will be produced at a new manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. The company will also establish a separate dealership network, operating under the JSW Motors name rather than through the group's other businesses.

The brand's first vehicle will be unveiled on December 3, carrying the newly revealed logo. Prospective customers can register their interest through the company's official website.

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