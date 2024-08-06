JSW MG Motor India unveils EV ecosystem at DriEV.Bharat

JSW MG Motor India has partnered with Reliance Jio to bring an all-new Innovative Connected Platform (ICP) for cars, and it will find its first home in the upcoming MG Windsor EV . The software is a part of a given vehicle’s infotainment system and brings a range of connected features that aims to enhance ownership experience. This platform was announced alongside a series of EV innovations at the DriEV.Bharat event organised by JSW MG Motor India at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a conversation with HT Auto, Mohan Raju, Vice President, Vertical Head IOT at Jio, described the ICP as a “platform that any auto OEM can use to be able to build solutions around the connected vehicle." Key features that MG vehicles will be providing with the ICP are a dedicated app store, an AI-powered voice-assistant, and enhanced Home-to-Car functionality.

The ICP allows for any OEM to build a unique app store around their brand and vehicle and this can facilitate a range of applications tEV hat pertain to in-car gaming, entertainment, and education. The ICP will additionally come with the AI-powered Hello Jio voice recognition software. The key highlight of the ICP is the Home-to-Car functionality that it offers. Owners having a Jio set-top-box or a JioFibre connection at home can avail a range of features and services around their vehicle’s parameters straight from their television. With the ICP, MG vehicle owners can book service appointments, check the status of their car, or book a test drive for an MG car. JSW MG Motor India has announced that the ICP will come as standard on all upcoming vehicles from the brand.

The eHUB by MG is a universal platform that is aimed to simplify the process of finding, reserving, and paying for a charging station in India and the carmaker has stated that it has access to nearly the entire EV charging network of the country.

The ICP was showcased amongst a series of announcements that pertain to the EV industry at large. One of these announcements was the launch of eHUB by MG, which is touted as a one-stop solution that aims to simplify the process of finding, reserving, and paying charging stations. The platform was developed in partnership with key industry players such as Adani Total Energies Limited, Shell, Jio-BP, and MG ensures access to nearly the entire charging network of the country. The eHUB accommodates 11 Indian languages and features a trip-planning functionality.

Another initiative showcased at the event was Project REVIVE, a collaboration between JSW MG, Lohum, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). The project entails the extraction and repurposing of usable components from used EV batteries in MG vehicles. Energy extracted is subsequently stored in a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that can be further utilised to provide an uninterrupted supply of power for institutions such as schools, nursing homes, and community centres.

