JSW MG Motor India grows 19% YoY in 2025, crosses 1 lakh cumulative EV sales

JSW MG Motor India announced a significant boost in sales for the calendar year 2025, registering total sales of 70,554 units. This reflects a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth when compared to the company’s performance in 2024.

In a recent statement, the company reported that it moved 6,500 units in wholesales in December 2025, reflecting sustained demand across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios. The brand’s luxury retail channel, MG Select, observed a 38 per cent month-on-month growth in wholesales. MG Select currently sells two models as part of its lineup, including the MG Cyberster electric roadster and the MG M9 electric MPV.

MG Motor further announced that it has crossed the 1 lakh mark in cumulative EV sales, marking its latest milestone in the sector.

MG Motor’s performance in Indian EV sales:

While Tata Motors finishes the year in first place with 65,264 units of EVs registered in India, MG Motor closes the year with 50,356 total registrations and takes the No.2 spot ahead of Mahindra Electric Automobile. MG has a small EV lineup when compared to its rivals, but it proves to be effective. The main driver of volumes is the Windsor EV that, while priced close to Tata’s Nexon EV, offers a more premium interior and cabin experience. The Comet EV is also said to have fuelled MG’s numbers, with its compact footprint and ease of city-centric use making it popular among buyers living in urban areas.

