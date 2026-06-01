JSW MG Motor India Reports 6,048 Wholesale Dispatches in May 2026

JSW MG Motor India has announced wholesale dispatches of 6,048 units in May 2026, maintaining its sales momentum despite ongoing challenges in the global automotive supply chain. The company said it continued to navigate disruptions caused by supply chain constraints, rising commodity costs and increased freight tariffs.

According to the automaker, its manufacturing operations remained resilient during the month, helping sustain vehicle dispatches to dealerships across the country. The company highlighted that the broader automotive industry continues to face pressures from global logistics disruptions and cost inflation, which have affected vehicle production and distribution.

Majestor Launch Boosts Portfolio

A key development for JSW MG Motor India in May was the launch of the all-new Majestor, positioned as India's first D+ segment SUV. The flagship model expands the company's SUV portfolio and marks its entry into a new premium segment.

The Majestor 4x2 Automatic Top Trim, available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, has been priced at ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the range-topping 4x4 Automatic Top Trim, offered as a seven-seater, is priced at ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Dealer dispatches of the newly launched SUV commenced during the month. So, the deliveries should start happening soon.

Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 215 Ps of max power and 478 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Focus on Growth

JSW MG Motor India was formed in 2023 through a joint venture between SAIC Motor and the JSW Group. The company has been focusing on expanding its product lineup across conventional and electric vehicle segments.

The automaker currently manufactures vehicles at its Halol facility in Gujarat and offers a range of products including the Hector, ZS EV, Gloster, Astor, Comet and Windsor. With the addition of the Majestor, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the premium SUV market.

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